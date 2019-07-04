Kyle Busch tops opening Daytona practice

Kyle Busch was fastest in an abbreviated opening practice round for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona.

Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing led the way at 200.754 mph (44.831 seconds). Scheduled for 50 minutes in length, NASCAR officials stopped the session with just under 12 minutes remaining because of a nearby lightning strike.

Completing the top five was Ty Dillon (200.682 mph), Chris Buescher (200.638 mph), Jimmie Johnson (200.352 mph), and Austin Dillon (200.347 mph).

Ryan Newman (200.329 mph), Daniel Hemric (200.307 mph), Kyle Larson (200.298 mph), Kurt Busch (200.294 mph), and Chase Elliott (200.289 mph) were the rest of the top 10.

Defending race winner Erik Jones was 20th in the session at 199.796 mph. His teammate and Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin was 27th fastest at 196.404 mph.

Thirty-four of the 40 drivers entered in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 completed a lap in practice.

UP NEXT: Final practice at 4:05 p.m. ET.