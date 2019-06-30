Mazda, BMWs fastest in dry Watkins Glen warm-up

It’s race day at Watkins Glen International, and the weather forecast has taken a change for the better as rain is not anticipated for today’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen — Round 6 of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Round 3 of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Challenge.

Mazda Team Joest’s Harry Tincknell led Sunday morning’s 20-minute warm-up with a lap of 1m30.943s in the No. 55 Mazda RT-24P, while teammate Timo Bernhard was third in the No. 77 RT-24P, 1m31.438s, that will start from the pole at the hands of Oliver Jarvis.

In between was Colin Braun in the No. 54 CORE autosport Nissan Ligier JS P217, 1m30.970s.

BMW led both GT classes. Conor De Phillippi was best in GTLM, 1m41.732s in the No. 25 Team RLL BMW M8 GTLM, while Robby Foley led GTD, 1m44.933s in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

Eric Lux was fastest in LMP2, 1m39.403s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA Gibson.

All 36 qualified cars participated.

Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo practiced in the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3.R, which skipped qualifying while the team changed engines after being unhappy with the data from Saturday morning practice.

UP NEXT (all times ET): The Sahlen’s Six Hours takes the green flag at 9:45 a.m. It airs live on the NBC Sports app, and NBCSN tomorrow evening starting at 7 p.m.