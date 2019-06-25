Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In Sports Cars, June 25

Image by Galstad/LAT

The Week In Sports Cars, June 25

Podcasts

The Week In Sports Cars, June 25

By 2 hours ago

By: |

It’s time for the The Week In Sports Cars podcast with DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin and show host Marshall Pruett, driven by listener Q&A, following the Nurburgring 24, heading into IMSA’s 6 Hours of Watkins Glen (2018 start, photo above), and circling the recent news on Hypercar from the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Discussion Topics:

  • Nurburgring 24 (starts at 1m22s)
  • IMSA (starts at 15m30s)
  • WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 39m50s)
  • Fun (starts at 1h00m11s)

, , Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • http://thesportcars.com/index.php/2019/06/26/the-week-in-sports-cars-june-25-racer/ The Week In Sports Cars, June 25 - Racer - TheSportsCars.Com

    […] Source link […]

    Like

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home