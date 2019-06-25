The Week In Sports Cars, June 25
Image by Galstad/LAT
The Week In Sports Cars, June 25
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
It’s time for the The Week In Sports Cars podcast with DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin and show host Marshall Pruett, driven by listener Q&A, following the Nurburgring 24, heading into IMSA’s 6 Hours of Watkins Glen
(2018 start, photo above), and circling the recent news on Hypercar from the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Discussion Topics:
Nurburgring 24 (starts at 1m22s)
IMSA (starts at 15m30s)
WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (starts at 39m50s)
Fun (starts at 1h00m11s)
Nurburgring 24, Watkins Glen, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
6hr
It’s been an eventful last 48 hours for Pato O’Ward. Not long after the 20-year-old Mexican climbed out of the cockpit of his No. 31 (…)
9hr
Pato O’Ward will make his Formula 2 debut in Austria this weekend in place of banned MP Motorsport driver Mahaveer Raghunathan. (…)
10hr
Alexander Rossi’s dominant victory at Road America last Sunday didn’t deter viewers as NBC Sports garnered its largest IndyCar audience on (…)
10hr
Max Verstappen says Red Bull is currently the third-quickest team because Honda’s upgrade at the French Grand Prix did not provide as (…)
10hr
For the second consecutive year, Yokohama Tire and Porsche Motorsport North America are teaming up for another run in the “Race to the (…)
10hr
IMSA 10hr ago
Veteran road racer Mike Skeen will complete Starworks Motorsport’s three-driver lineup for this weekend’s Sahlen’s Six Hours IMSA (…)
10hr
Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske should be laughing at the competition by now. Not chuckling. Not quietly snickering. These two teams should (…)
10hr
With spec Ligier chassis, Honda motors and Hankook tires, the driver makes the difference in the Formula 4 United States Championship (…)
11hr
McLaren will build its own wind tunnel to help development of its Formula 1 car, following a request from team principal Andreas Seidl. (…)
13hr
Paddy Lowe’s departure from Williams has finally been confirmed; the former chief technical officer stepping down from the board of (…)
More RACER
Comments