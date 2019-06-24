Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Inside The Sports Car Paddock, June 24

Inside The Sports Car Paddock, June 24

Inside The Sports Car Paddock, June 24

It’s the 20th installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show, and we open with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun and an engineering preview of IMSA’s upcoming 6 Hours of Watkins Glen; then close with insights on Computational Fluid Dynamics, the software tool that replicates aerodynamic wind tunnel testing.

Braun is followed by an assortment of world champions, pro-am drivers, and program managers captured at the Nurburgring 24 by Graham Goodwin.

Interviews:

  • Jeff Braun (starts at 3m19s)
  • Jorg Bergmeister (photo above), on winning the WEC GTE-Am title, post-race dramas at Le Mans, and his own driving future (starts at 27m07s);
  • Kevin Estre, on the Le Mans GTE-Pro battle and dramas en route to clinching the GTE-Pro world title (starts at 34m47s);
  • Josh Burdon, on the process leading up to his rookie N24 with the KCMG Nissan GTR squad (starts at 43m01s);
  • Michael Lyons, on racing a Lamborghini, and why he’d rather race at the N24 than the historic Group Cs and F1 cars he often pedals (starts at 49m36s);
  • Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes AMG Customer Sport, on the launch of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT3 (starts at 57m25s).

