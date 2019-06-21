Ferrari request to review Vettel penalty rejected by FIA

Ferrari’s request to have Sebastian Vettel’s penalty in the Canadian Grand Prix reviewed has been rejected after a hearing at Paul Ricard on Friday.

The stewards reconvened after first practice for the French Grand Prix to allow Ferrari to present what it claimed were new and significant elements that were unavailable to the stewards at the time of the penalty. Had the FIA agreed, then a review of the penalty would have been held.

Ferrari was represented by sporting director Laurent Mekies, who claimed before the hearing that “this evidence is quite overwhelming” and submitted the following items:

Analysis of the telemetry data of Vettel’s car, including car attitude channels

A video analysis of the camera views (front view, top view, onboard cameras of Vettel and Lewis Hamilton) prepared after the race

A video analysis performed by Karun Chandhok for Sky Sports after the race

A video of Vettel’s face camera, which was released by F1 Limited after the race

Post-race and video images

Analysis of the GPS racing line data of both Hamilton and Vettel in the Situation lap and in the previous race laps

Witness statement of Vettel

The FIA released a decision within a few hours, stating, “There are no significant and relevant new elements which were unavailable to the parties at the time of the competition concerned.”

For the majority of the evidence presented, the stewards stated it was available to them before the end of the competition, while they dismissed Chandhok’s analysis as a third party opinion that was new but not significant and relevant.

The only other item that was deemed to be new was the Vettel face camera, that the stewards also said did not provide any new evidence that wasn’t available within other video.

As a result, no review will be held into the penalty.