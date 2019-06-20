Ex-NASCAR executive Cassidy joins Parella Motorsports board

Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH), owner of the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli, today announced that veteran NASCAR executive Jim Cassidy has joined its board of directors.

“I am very excited to have Jim join our board,” said SVRA CEO Tony Parella. “His experience at the highest levels of American motorsports will be invaluable in helping guide us well into the future.”

“My relationship with Tony Parella is well established and that has allowed me to get an insider’s perspective of Trans Am, SVRA and SpeedTour Quarterly Magazine,” said Cassidy. “Tony and his team have strategically positioned these properties in a way that I’m convinced will bring them further into the mainstream motorsports conversation. I appreciate the opportunity to be part of this impressive success story and its many chapters yet to be written.”

Cassidy is currently president of Cassidy Sports Advisory, where he provides an expansive range of businesses growth-driven, strategic, organizational and executional guidance. His long NASCAR tenure progressed through assignments of increasing responsibility, bringing perspective scaling from tactical hands-on management to strategic executive direction.

Most recently, Cassidy held C-suite and senior vice president roles at NASCAR, leading its racing operations and international business development. His diverse and varied background spans the realm of NASCAR’s grassroots portfolio to the pinnacle of Cup competition, allowing him to cultivate deep industry expertise while also having built robust relationships throughout motorsports.