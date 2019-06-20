Andretti schedules IndyCar test for Ryan Norman

Andretti Autosport has announced that it will give its Indy Lights series driver Ryan Norman his first IndyCar test. The 21-year-old from Aurora, Ohio, who won his first Indy Lights race in 2018 at Gateway, will test one of the team’s Dallara-Hondas at Mid-Ohio on June 25.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this moment. I can’t thank Andretti Autosport enough for this opportunity,” said Norman, who is in his third year with the team on the Road to Indy. “This is a step in the right direction in my career and we will use this test and the rest of the Indy Lights season to prove I belong in an Indy car seat next year. Time to go to work!”

“We’re very happy to be able to give Ryan this opportunity,” added team owner Michael Andretti. “The Road to Indy prides itself on developing young drivers into the talented, experienced drivers that succeed in the next level of their career and helping that driver growth is an important goal of our team’s program. Ryan has been a contender at many races and has shown his ability and excitement to take the next step. We are happy to help build the bridge for him to continue his career and chase his dream.”

Norman is set to join Andretti Autosport teammates Oliver Askew and Robert Megennis this weekend for a double-header Indy Lights event at Road America.