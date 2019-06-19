TV Ratings: Iowa, Michigan

Getting washed out of its scheduled Sunday, June 9 date wasn’t all bad news for NASCAR. The rescheduled Monster Energy Cup Series race on Monday, June 10 scored a 0.98 final rating and averaged 1.6m viewers on FS1. That’s down from the 2.2/3.7m that watched last year’s regularly scheduled race on the FOX broadcast network but the the third-largest audience for a Monday-run Cup race since the current TV deal began, and the highest ever on a cable network. The fact the race didn’t start until 5 p.m. surely bolstered those numbers.

Cup was off last weekend, so the NASCAR Xfinity Series took center stage in Iowa on Sunday. FS1’s telecast on Sunday afternoon scored a 0.52/912,000, down from a 0.68/1.1m last year on the same network.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series race from Iowa was rained out on Saturday night and ran Sunday afternoon instead on FS1, where it pulled a 0.22/332,000. That’s down from a 0.35/552,000 for last year’s regularly scheduled Saturday race.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series finals from Bristol ran between the two NASCAR events on FS1, and scored a 0.32/543,000. That’s down from a 0.42/693,000 last year, when it aired in the early evening on FS1.