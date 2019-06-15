LM24 Hour 12: Order settling at the halfway point

At the sharp end of GTE Pro approaching the halfway mark at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it was still No. 92 Porsche and No. 51 Ferrari enjoying a cushion over the remaining (No. 63) Corvette, the No. 91 and No. 93 Porsches and the No. 69, No. 68 and No. 67 Fords, which swapped places depending on who stopped when.

The BMWs sat 12th and 13th in class. They were still circulating but struggling with suspension issues and having to stay clear of the curbs, leaving them no chance of competitive times. The directive has been issued to bring both cars home and finish their final (for now at least) Le Mans 24.

In GTE Am, the TF Sport No. 90 Aston Martin was now being driven by Charlie Eastwood and moved up to second place when the No. 77 Porsche stopped to swap over to Christian Reid. TF Sport’s own pit stop promoted JMW, WeatherTech, Project 1 and the No. 77 Dempsey Proton Porsche back again. GT Am is proving to be a dynamic class, although the gaps were larger than those in GTE Pro.

Up front, Sebastien Buemi pitted at 2:12 a.m. for a fuel-only stop for the No. 8 Toyota, rejoining the track for a fifth stint. Mike Conway stayed out for a further two laps, pushing hard in No. 7. Despite a two-second longer pit stop, Kamui Kobayashi took over and preserved a very slim lead for No. 7.

It's 3am local time, which can only mean one thing – we've reached the halfway stage of the 2019 #LeMans24! ⏰ After 12 hours of racing, less than 10 seconds is all that separates our two #TS050 HYBRIDs. 👊#Toyota #PushingTheLimitsForBetter #ToyotaGAZOORacing pic.twitter.com/p8TwdzVwZT — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WEC (@Toyota_Hybrid) June 16, 2019

In LMP2, the lead duo of Nos. 26 and 36 continued untroubled, with the top eight all close enough to swap places to an extent when pit stops were made. Henning Enqwist had an off at 2:35 a.m. in the troubled ARC Bratislava Ligier (last in class by a long way) at Indianapolis, running wide and tagging the nose into the tire wall but getting stuck in the gravel. This led to a slow zone, then a safety car period when it was recovered, only to crash into the barriers on the right again on the run into the Porsche Curves, stopping in a dangerous position and seemingly out of the race. The safety car continued until just before the close of the hour.

STANDINGS