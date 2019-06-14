London, Seoul join Formula E calendar for Season 6

The sixth season of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship will include two new street circuit venues at the city centers of Seoul, South Korea and London, England as part of the longest and most comprehensive calendar to date for the all-electric single-seater series.

The 2019/20 calendar was ratified following the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting in Paris, comprising of 14 races in 12 cities and covering four continents, with one additional race expected to be announced for this December. The busiest season yet of electric racing will get underway with a double-header in Ad Diriyah in November, stopping off in Seoul for the first time in May and once again coming to a close in the UK capital, using a unique indoor/outdoor track at ExCeL London in July.

New teams are set to join next season, too, with the works teams from Mercedes-Benz and Porsche taking the total number of cars to 24 and completing a full grid for the opening rounds in Ad Diriyah on November 22-23.

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship moves from the Middle East to Santiago, Mexico City and Hong Kong, before Rome begins the European portion of the schedule. The racing picks up again in Paris, with a short stop-over in Seoul soon after, followed by Berlin to round out the European leg. Monaco misses out for a season — rotating on a bi-annual basis as in previous years.

Formula E then crosses the pond to the Big Apple for the penultimate event of the season in New York City, with London rejoining the calendar for the title-decider over the course of two days at ExCeL London on July 25-26, 2020.

In addition to issuing the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship calendar, alterations have also been made to the sporting regulations, which are set to be introduced for season six.

New for next season, drivers will have an additional 10kW of power available when using Attack Mode, rising from 225kW to 235kW. Also, drivers won’t be able to activate Attack Mode under full course yellow or when the safety car is deployed — meaning the drivers will have to go off the racing line to activate Attack Mode under normal race conditions and retain the risk of losing positions.

Furthermore, to enhance the effects of energy management, during safety car periods and under FCY, a fixed quantity of energy — equal to 1kWh per minute for the duration of the caution period — will be subtracted from the total energy remaining in each car.

This measure means that drivers will no longer be able to save energy by driving at lower speeds under FCY or behind the safety car, leading to more varied strategies and hopefully ensuring close racing to the finish. Also introduced for next season, the countdown clock will stop if the race is temporarily suspended — remaining at the discretion of the FIA Race Director — with the aim to complete the full amount of time.

The FIA has also released more details on the extended cycle of the Gen2 car, through to the end of season eight. The extension of an additional season was agreed together with manufacturers, taking into account stability of the rules and cost control. However, further updates to car performance and regulation changes can be made during this cycle, including increase of power, improvements to the battery and an evolution of the design and bodywork.

More points will also be on offer in season six, with an additional point handed out to the fastest driver in the qualifying group stages. The driver who secures Julius Baer pole position still picks up three points, as well as one point being awarded to the driver who sets the fastest lap finishing in the top 10 of the final classification.

“Next season promises to be the most exciting and eagerly anticipated in the short history of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship,” said Alberto Longo, co-founder and deputy CEO of Formula E. “More races and new faces, with the incredible new additions of Seoul and London, as well as the inclusion of Mercedes-Benz and Porsche. Looking at the list of cities and capitals backing Formula E and the electric movement, it’s the longest and most comprehensive calendar to date.

“Alongside the tweaks made to the sporting regulations, the racing has the potential to be even more intense and unpredictable than ever. We have three rounds remaining this season and a title fight that’s wide open, but I already can’t wait to get started again in Ad Diriyah in November.”

2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship Round City Country Date 1 Ad Diriyah** Saudi Arabia November 22, 2019 2 Ad Diriyah Saudi Arabia November 23, 2019 3 TBC TBC December 14, 2019 4 Santiago* Chile January 18, 2020 5 Mexico City* Mexico February 15, 2020 6 Hong Kong* China March 1, 2020 7 TBA China March 21, 2020 8 Rome Italy April 4, 2020 9 Paris France April 18, 2020 10 Seoul* South Korea May 3, 2020 11 Berlin Germany May 30, 2020 12 New York City USA June 20, 2020 13 London* UK July 25, 2020 14 London* UK July 26, 2020

*Subject to circuit homologation

**Double-header subject to government agreement