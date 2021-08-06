Upcoming vintage/historic racing, auctions and exhibitions. For more information on these and other events, visit VintageMotorsport.com.
|August 3-8
|Hot August Nights, Reno-Sparks, Nev.
|
August 4–6
|Iowa Gas, Des Moines, Iowa
|August 4-8
|
The Rally of the Music City GP, Nashville, Tenn.
|August 5-6
|
3rd Annual Concours at Pasadera, Monterey, Calif.
|August 6-8
|
Carlisle Truck Nationals, Carlisle, Pa.
|August 6-8
|
HSR Monterey Pre Reunion, WeatherTech Raceway
|August 6-7
|
Lake Tahoe Wooden Boat Concours d’Elegance,
|
August 7-8
|
VSCCA Mt. Equinox Hillclimb. Arlington, Vt.
|August 7
|
VARAC Peter Jackson Races, Shannonville, Ontario, Canada
|August 7-8
|
HVR Summer Race, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
|August 7-8
|
Masters Historic Monterey Pre Reunion, WeatherTech Raceway
|August 10
|
14th Annual Carmel by-the-Sea Concours d’Elegance,
|August 10
|
Concours on the Avenue, Carmel, Calif.
|
August 11
|
Russo and Steele 21st Monterey Auction, Monterey, Calif.
|August 11
|
The Little Car Show, Monterey, Calif.
|August 11
|
Pebble Beach Motoring Classic, Monterey, Calif.
|August 11
|
McCall’s Motorworks Revival, Monterey, Calif.
|August 12-15
|
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, WeatherTech Raceway
|August 12-14
|
Mecum Monterey Auction, Monterey, Calif.
|
August 12
|
Pebble Beach Tour D’Elegance Presented By Rolex,
|August 12
|Pebble Beach Retro Auto,
The Inn at Spanish Bay, 2700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|August 12
|
Worldwide Auctioneers Pacific Grove Auction, Pacific Grove, Calif.
|August 13-15
|VSCDA Vintage Grand Prix Au Grattan XXXIV
Grattan Raceway Park, Grattan, Mich.
|August 13
|
PCA Werks Reunion, Monterey, Calif.
|August 13
|
RM/Sotheby’s Monterey Auction, Monterey, Calif.
|
August 13
|
The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, Carmel, Calif.
|August 13-15
|
VARAC Vintage Grand Prix au Grattan
|August 13
|
Legends of the Autobahn, Monterey, Calif.
|August 13-14
|
Gooding & Co. Pebble Beach Auction, Pebble Beach Calif.
|August 14
|
Concorso Italiano, Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Lamborghini Diablo, Black Horse Golf Course. Seaside, Calif.
|August 15
|
Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, The Lodge at Pebble Beach, Pebble Beach, Calif.
|
August 19-21
|
The Vintage Indy Registry at World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
|August 20-22
|Goodguys 2nd Grundy Insurance Great American Nationals, York, PA
|August 20-22
|August 20-29
|
New York International Automobile Show
Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, N.Y.,
|August 21
|Woodward Dream Cruise, Detroit, Mich.
|August 21
|Morgan Adams Concours d’Eleganc, Englewood, Colo.
|
August 21
|10th Annual San Marino Motor Classic, San Marino, Calif.
|August 22
|
Geneva Concours d’Elegance, Geneva, Ill.
|August 26-28
|Corvettes at Carlisle, Carlisle, Pa.
|August 28
|
Taste of Motorsports, Portland, Ore.
|August 28
|
Artmobilia, Carmel, Calif.
|August 29
|
Revolanté: A Celebration of Revolutionary Automobiles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Speedway, Ind.
|
September 2-5
|RM Sotheby’s Auburn Fall Auction, Auburn, Ind.
|September 3-6
|VRG/VSCCA Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 39, Lime Rock Park, Lime Rock, Conn.
|September 4-5
|VDCA Hurricane in Savannah, Roebling Road Raceway, Bloomingdale, Ga.
|September 8-11
|Mecum Dallas Auction, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, Texas
|September 9-12
|SVRA Watkins Glen Speed Tour, U.S. Vintage Grand Prix. Watkins Glen Int’l Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y.