Upcoming vintage/historic racing, auctions and exhibitions. For more information on these and other events, visit VintageMotorsport.com.

August 3-8 Hot August Nights, Reno-Sparks, Nev.

www.hotaugustnights.net
August 46
 Iowa Gas, Des Moines, Iowa

www.iowagas.com
August 4-8

The Rally of the Music City GP, Nashville, Tenn.

www.canossa.com
August 5-6

3rd Annual Concours at Pasadera, Monterey, Calif.

www.pasaderaconcours.com
August 6-8

Carlisle Truck Nationals, Carlisle, Pa.

www.carlisleevents.com
August 6-8

HSR Monterey Pre Reunion, WeatherTech Raceway
Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

www.hsrrace.com
August 6-7

Lake Tahoe Wooden Boat Concours d’Elegance,
Homewood, Calif.

www.laketahoeconcours.com
August 7-8

VSCCA Mt. Equinox Hillclimb. Arlington, Vt.

www.vscca.org/
August 7

VARAC Peter Jackson Races, Shannonville, Ontario, Canada

www.varac.ca
August 7-8

HVR Summer Race, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

www.heartlandvintageracing.com
August 7-8

Masters Historic Monterey Pre Reunion, WeatherTech Raceway
Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

www.mastershistoricracing.com
August 10

14th Annual Carmel by-the-Sea Concours d’Elegance,
Carmel, Calif.

www.motorclubevents.com
August 10

Concours on the Avenue, Carmel, Calif.
August 11

Russo and Steele 21st Monterey Auction, Monterey, Calif.

www.russoandsteele.com
August 11

The Little Car Show, Monterey, Calif.
August 11

Pebble Beach Motoring Classic, Monterey, Calif.

www.whatsupmonterey.com
August 11

McCall’s Motorworks Revival, Monterey, Calif.
August 12-15

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, WeatherTech Raceway
Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.

www.weathertechraceway.com
August 12-14

Mecum Monterey Auction, Monterey, Calif.

www.mecum.com
August 12

Pebble Beach Tour D’Elegance Presented By Rolex,
Monterey, Calif.

http://www.pebblebeachconcours.com
August 12 Pebble Beach Retro Auto,
The Inn at Spanish Bay, 2700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach, Calif.
August 12

Worldwide Auctioneers Pacific Grove Auction, Pacific Grove, Calif.

http://www.worldwide-auctioneers.com/
August 13-15 VSCDA Vintage Grand Prix Au Grattan XXXIV
Grattan Raceway Park, Grattan, Mich.

http://www.vscda.org/
August 13

PCA Werks Reunion, Monterey, Calif.

www.werksreunion.com
August 13

RM/Sotheby’s Monterey Auction, Monterey, Calif.

www.rmsothebys.com
August 13

The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, Carmel, Calif.

www.peninsula.com
August 13-15

VARAC Vintage Grand Prix au Grattan
Grattan Raceway Park. Belding, Mich.

varac.ca
August 13

Legends of the Autobahn, Monterey, Calif.

www.LegendsOfTheAutobahn.org
August 13-14

Gooding & Co. Pebble Beach Auction, Pebble Beach Calif.

www.goodingco.com
August 14

Concorso Italiano, Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Lamborghini Diablo, Black Horse Golf Course. Seaside, Calif.

http://www.concorso.com/
August 15

Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, The Lodge at Pebble Beach, Pebble Beach, Calif.

www.pebblebeachconcours.net
August 19-21

The Vintage Indy Registry at World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

www.vintageindyregistry.com
August 20-22 Goodguys 2nd Grundy Insurance Great American Nationals, York, PA

www.good-guys.com
August 20-22
 
International Motorcycle Show-Chicago, Elgin, IL

www.motorcycleshows.com
August 20-29

New York International Automobile Show

Jacob Javits Convention Center, New York, N.Y.,

www.autoshowny.com
August 21 Woodward Dream Cruise, Detroit, Mich.

http://woodwarddreamcruise.com
August 21 Morgan Adams Concours d’Eleganc,  Englewood, Colo.

http://www.morganadamsconcours.org

August 21

 10th Annual San Marino Motor Classic, San Marino, Calif.

www.sanmarinomotorclassic.com
August 22

Geneva Concours d’Elegance, Geneva, Ill.

http://www.genevaconcours.net
August 26-28 Corvettes at Carlisle, Carlisle, Pa.

http://www.carlisleevents.com
August 28

Taste of Motorsports, Portland, Ore.

www.tasteofmotorsports.com
August 28

Artmobilia, Carmel, Calif.

www.artomobilia.org
August 29

Revolanté: A Celebration of Revolutionary Automobiles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, Speedway, Ind.

www.artomobilia.org/revolante

September 2-5

 RM Sotheby’s Auburn Fall Auction, Auburn, Ind.

www.rmsothebys.com
September 3-6
 VRG/VSCCA Lime Rock Park Historic Festival 39,  Lime Rock Park, Lime Rock, Conn.

www.limerock.com
September 4-5 VDCA Hurricane in Savannah, Roebling Road Raceway, Bloomingdale, Ga.

www.vintagedrive.com
September 8-11 Mecum Dallas Auction, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, Texas

www.mecum.com
September 9-12 SVRA Watkins Glen Speed Tour, U.S. Vintage Grand Prix. Watkins Glen Int’l Raceway, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

www.svra.com

