RACER No.305

Mark Glendenning

Mark’s career has taken him to paddocks ranging from Formula 3 in Macau to Scandinavian Touring Cars in Gothenburg. After getting his start in his native Australia, he spent several years in the UK working for Autosport, where his focus was primarily on Formula 1 and GP2. A desire to explore American racing prompted a move to the USA in 2012, and after a long stint as a contributor to RACER he joined the publication full-time in 2015. Mark now serves as Editor of RACER.com, and is also involved in the production of the magazine.