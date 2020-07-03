IMS upgrades

Mazda Motorsports’ Oliver Jarvis turned the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship session at (…)
Jimmie Johnson is unsure how he and wife Chandra tested positive for COVID-19 but believes it shows even the most diligent and safe (…)
The NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway have made their first step in joining the push for social change taking place (…)
Valtteri Bottas has claimed pole at the Austrian Grand Prix in a foreboding display of Mercedes dominance, while Sebastian Vettel (…)
Scott Dixon led the way in Saturday morning’s warm-up session for the Indy Grand Prix but Sage Karam probably felt the best about his car (…)
Romain Grosjean plans on taking a knee before the start of the Austrian Grand Prix, with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association saying (…)
Lewis Hamilton completed a clean sweep of all three practice sessions, although with a reduced advantage, ahead of qualifying at the Austrian (…)
Juan Pablo Montoya turned in the fastest lap in Friday evening’s opening practice for the WeatherTech 240, the return to action for the (…)
At their present success rate, the Meyer Shank Racing team and driver Jack Harvey might consider lobbying the NTT IndyCar Series to hold all (…)
Arrow McLaren SP knew what it was getting when it signed 2018 Indy Lights champion Pato O’Ward to drive the No. 7 Chevy. The rapid (…)
Comments