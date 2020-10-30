EPARTRADE Race Industry Week

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Tech Webinars for Race Industry Week, Nov 30-Dec 4 (additional sessions and full schedule to be announced shortly)

Date/Time Webinar topic
TBA “Championship Proven Spring Technology and Manufacturing Processes” by Eibach
TBA “The Future of Boost Control” by Turbosmart
TBA “A Crash Course in the History of Indycar Racing Safety” by Stand 21
TBA “Ring Seal Soup – How Honing, Oil, Rings & Pistons combine to create ring seal, which impacts engine performance & longevity” by Total Seal Piston Rings
TBA “What most people don’t know about choosing the right turbo” by BorgWarner Turbo Systems and Full Race
TBA “Racecar Simulation – Modern and practical approaches to Racecar Engineering that get results” by ChassisSim Technologies
TBA “High Performance Engines Win With A Torsional Viscous Damper” by Fluidampr
TBA “Engine efficiency in piston design” by CP-Carrillo
TBA “Racing Communication Since 1979” by Racing Radios
TBA “Taking TIG Welding to the Next Level!  Superior Gas Coverage for Quality & Efficiency!” by EDGE Welding Cups
TBA “Thieves don’t rest, so we don’t rest” by Trailer Alarms
TBA “Advanced Driver Cooling System” by Chillout Systems
TBA “Valves and Valve Train Technology” by Supertech Performance
TBA “Advancing Racecar Chassis and Shock Setup Technology” by Intercomp Racing
TBA “Quality Driven Performance – the story of DSPS Engineering wastegates and anti-lag valves” by DSPS Engineering
TBA “High Performance Brushless Fan Systems – A Competitive Advantage in Modern Autosport Racing” by Steele Racing Products
TBA “Driver Safety Gear Suited for Success” by K1 RaceGear

