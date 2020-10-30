EPARTRADE Race Industry Week

|Date/Time
|Webinar topic
|TBA
|“Championship Proven Spring Technology and Manufacturing Processes” by Eibach
|TBA
|“The Future of Boost Control” by Turbosmart
|TBA
|“A Crash Course in the History of Indycar Racing Safety” by Stand 21
|TBA
|“Ring Seal Soup – How Honing, Oil, Rings & Pistons combine to create ring seal, which impacts engine performance & longevity” by Total Seal Piston Rings
|TBA
|“What most people don’t know about choosing the right turbo” by BorgWarner Turbo Systems and Full Race
|TBA
|“Racecar Simulation – Modern and practical approaches to Racecar Engineering that get results” by ChassisSim Technologies
|TBA
|“High Performance Engines Win With A Torsional Viscous Damper” by Fluidampr
|TBA
|“Engine efficiency in piston design” by CP-Carrillo
|TBA
|“Racing Communication Since 1979” by Racing Radios
|TBA
|“Taking TIG Welding to the Next Level! Superior Gas Coverage for Quality & Efficiency!” by EDGE Welding Cups
|TBA
|“Thieves don’t rest, so we don’t rest” by Trailer Alarms
|TBA
|“Advanced Driver Cooling System” by Chillout Systems
|TBA
|“Valves and Valve Train Technology” by Supertech Performance
|TBA
|“Advancing Racecar Chassis and Shock Setup Technology” by Intercomp Racing
|TBA
|“Quality Driven Performance – the story of DSPS Engineering wastegates and anti-lag valves” by DSPS Engineering
|TBA
|“High Performance Brushless Fan Systems – A Competitive Advantage in Modern Autosport Racing” by Steele Racing Products
|TBA
|“Driver Safety Gear Suited for Success” by K1 RaceGear