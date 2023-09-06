Racing on TV, September 8-10

TV

By September 6, 2023 11:39 AM

By

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, September 8

Kansas practice/
qualifying		 4:30-6:00pm

Laguna Seca
practice 1		 5:30-6:45pm

Kansas 6:00-
8:00pm

Kansas 8:00-9:00pm
pre-race
9:00-11:00pm
race

Saturday, September 9

Kansas
qualifying		 10:00-
11:30am

Watkins Glen TA 11:30am-
12:50pm

Kansas
practice/
qualifying		 12:00-2:00pm

Laguna Seca
practice 2		 1:00-2:00pm

Kansas 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:30pm
race

Charlotte 3:00-6:00pm

Laguna Seca
race 1		 3:25-4:35pm

Laguna Seca
qualifying		 5:00-6:30pm

Sunday, September 10

VIR 10:30-
11:30am
(D)

Watkins Glen TA2 11:05am-
12:20pm

Hockenheim 12:00-1:00pm
(D)

Laguna Seca
warmup		 12:00-
12:30pm

Laguna Seca
race 2		 12:50-2:00pm

Imola 1:00-2:30pm
(SDD)

Portland 2:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-5:00pm
race
5:00-6:00pm
post-race

Kansas 2:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-6:30pm
race
6:30-7:00pm
post-race

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • SpeedSport1.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

Crandon World Cup | Sunday Championships | Livestream

