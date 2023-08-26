Kurt Busch officially retires from NASCAR competition

Kurt Busch officially announced his retirement from NASCAR with a video posted on social media Saturday afternoon.

“Racing requires 100 percent of focus, heart, stamina and determination, and I’ve never raced a day without all of that in mind,” he said. “But sometimes father time can catch up to your dreams. My incredible team of doctors and I have come to the conclusion that at this point in my recovery there are just too many obstacles for me to overcome and get back to 100 percent.

“So, after 23 years behind the wheel and 45 years of living and breathing this dream, I’m officially announcing my retirement from NASCAR Cup Series competition.”

Busch has not competed since July 2022 when he suffered a concussion during a crash in qualifying at Pocono Raceway. His No. 45 Toyota spun and hit the Turn 3 wall with the rear before snapping around and hitting the right front.

The 45-year-old remained committed to a return behind the wheel even when announcing in October the end of his full-time driving career. Busch’s final season came in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing, which he is still working with in a mentorship role.

Busch made 776 starts in the Cup Series with 34 career victories. His accomplishments include an All-Star Race victory and triumph in the Daytona 500.

He captured his sole Cup Series championship in 2004 — the first year of NASCAR’s initial playoff format.

Across the three NASCAR national series, Busch made 834 starts, winning four races in the Craftsman Truck Series and five in the Xfinity Series.