Briscoe cruises to Cup pole in Ford-heavy Daytona qualifying

Chase Briscoe covered the field in both rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Daytona and will lead the field to the green flag in the regular-season finale Saturday night in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

He captured the pole with a lap of 181.822mph (49.499s). It’s his second career pole in the Cup Series and first on a superspeedway.

Aric Almirola will join his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate on the front row after qualifying second at 181.693mph.

Harrison Burton qualified third at 181.404mph, Bubba Wallace fourth at 181.309mph and Ty Gibbs fifth at 181.298mph.

Riley Herbst was sixth at 181.276mph. Herbst is driving a third entry for Front Row Motorsports this weekend.

Kyle Larson qualified seventh at 181.254mph, Ryan Blaney eighth at 181.054mph, Ryan Preece ninth at 180.937mph and Kevin Harvick completed the top 10 at 180.825mph.

Seven of the top 10 qualifiers were from Ford, including all four Stewart-Haas Racing cars.

Championship points leader Martin Truex Jr. qualified 13th with Denny Hamlin 19th. They are the only two drivers eligible to claim the regular-season championship.

Austin Hill qualified 26th for Beard Motorsports. Josh Berry wound up 29th for Legacy Motor Club.

There are 39 drivers entered in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

STARTING LINEUP