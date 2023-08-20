Harvick, Keselowski clinch playoff spots at Watkins Glen

Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick both clinched a NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth through points Sunday at Watkins Glen.

Keselowski and the No. 6 RFK Racing team finished 15th in the Go Bowling at the Glen after starting 24th. While he didn’t lead any laps or earn stage points, it was a quiet and uneventful day for the team.

“We found a lot of speed from where we were Saturday and just fought all day to get track position,” Keselowski said. “[We] got up to 14th or 15th there and just didn’t have enough laps to get any more than that. It was a really good fight for us to go from shotgun on the field up to 14th or 15th with just incredibly difficult track positions to be able to make a pass.

“Proud of everybody and excited to head to Daytona locked in with both of our cars sitting sixth and seventh in the [championship] points. It’s some significant progress and forward [we go].”

Chris Buescher clinched a playoff berth last month with a victory at Richmond Raceway. Keselowski is the highest driver on the playoff grid without a win.

Neither Buescher nor Keselowski qualified for the postseason last season. It was the first time in nine years that Keselowski, who won the series championship in 2012, missed the playoffs.

This is the first time since 2019 that Jack Roush has had a car in the postseason (Ryan Newman).

“It’s just major progress,” Keselowski said. “I felt like we were making progress this time last year, and it just wasn’t as visible as it is here today. To have our cars sixth and seventh in the points, and you feel the progress and momentum building, it’s an exciting time for us at RFK.”

Harvick also had a quiet and unassuming day at Watkins Glen, finishing 21st.

“I wish we could have won a race before now, but we’ve had our opportunities to win a few,” Harvick said of his season. “We struggled on the road courses, but other than that, it’s been OK.”

The champion from the inaugural year of the elimination playoff format, Harvick makes the playoffs in his final full year of competition. However, this time around, he said, “We’ve just got to get our cars running better to really do anything.”

With Keselowski and Harvick locked into the playoffs, it leaves one spot available going into the regular-season finale at Daytona (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, NBC).