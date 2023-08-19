Allmendinger tops Cup Series practice at Watkins Glen

AJ Allmendinger topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice session at Watkins Glen with a lap of 123.967mph.

He ran nine laps in his Kaulig Racing Chevrolet — among the fewest run by any driver in practice. Corey LaJoie was second at 123.842mph.

William Byron was third at 123.809mph and Kyle Larson fourth at 123.770mph. Larson has won the last two races at the Glen.

Christopher Bell completed the top five in practice with a lap of 123.632mph.

Chris Buescher ran sixth at 123.486mph, Chase Elliott seventh at 123.421mph, Kyle Busch eighth at 123.396mph, Michael McDowell ninth at 123.346mph and Tyler Reddick 10th at 123.262mph.

Bubba Wallace, who is on the Cup Series playoff grid bubble, was 14th fastest in practice. He ran 123.122mph.

Points leader Martin Truex Jr. was 19th fastest in practice. The Gibbs driver can mathematically clinch the regular-season championship this weekend.

Mike Rockenfeller, driving the No. 42 for Legacy Motor Club once again, was 22nd fastest.

There were no significant incidents in practice.

Ty Gibbs, who finished up 13th, ran the most laps in practice — 22 laps. Harrison Burton ran the fewest (seven).

William Byron was fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average over teammate Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell, Denny Hamlin, and Ty Gibbs.