Racing on TV, August 17-20

Matt Thacker/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, August 17-20

TV

Racing on TV, August 17-20

By August 16, 2023 11:25 AM

By |

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, August 17

Wheatland 9:00-11:00pm

Friday, August 18

Watkins
Glen		 6:00-8:00pm

Brainerd
qualifying 1		 8:00-9:30pm

Saturday, August 19

Budds Creek 10:00am

Watkins Glen
practice/
qualifying		 10:30am-
12:30pm

Watkins
Glen practice/
qualifying		 12:30-
2:30pm

Watkins Glen 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:30pm
race

Sunday, August 20

Brainerd
qualifying 2		 1:00-2:00pm

Austria 1:30-3:00pm
(D)

Springfield 2:00-4:00pm

Watkins Glen 2:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-6:00pm
race

Brainerd finals 4:00-7:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

, TV

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home