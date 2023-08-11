Byron parked for IMS road course qualifying

William Byron will not be permitted to qualify on Saturday afternoon on the Indianapolis road course after his car failed pre-race inspection three times.

The No. 24 Axalta Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet passed inspection on its fourth time through. There were tolerance issues during the inspection process on the right front fender.

In addition to Byron not being permitted to qualify, which will put him at the rear of the field for Sunday’s race, he will have to serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag. Tyler Jones, Byron’s car chief, has been ejected for the weekend, and the No. 24 team has also lost its pit stall selection for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Byron will be permitted to participate in practice Saturday morning.

With four victories, Byron leads the series going into Indianapolis. He is third in the championship standings. He finished 31st on the Indianapolis road course last season.