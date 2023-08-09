Racing on TV, August 10-13

By August 9, 2023 1:25 PM

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, August 10

Nashville
TA2		 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

Eldora 9:00-11:00pm

Friday, August 11

Indianapolis
practice 1		 9:00-10:30am

Indianapolis
qualifying		 12:30-2:00pm

Indianapolis
practice/
qualifying		 3:30-5:00pm

Indianapolis
practice 2		 4:00-4:30pm

Indianapolis 4:50-6:00pm

Indianapolis 6:00-8:00pm

Indianapolis 8:00-9:00pm
prerace
9:00-11:00pm
race

Saturday, August 12

Indianapolis
practice/
qualifying		 9:30-11:00am

Unadilla 10:00am

Indianapolis
practice/
qualifying		 11:30am-
1:30pm

Nashville 12:30-2:00pm
(D)

Indianapolis 2:00-
2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-5:00pm
race

Unadilla 3:00-5:00pm

Indianapolis 5:00-5:30pm
pre-race
5:30-8:30pm
race

Topeka
qualifying 1		 7:00-9:00pm

Sunday, August 13

Road America 11:00am-
12:00pm
(D)

Road America 12:00-
2:00pm
(D)

Topeka
qualifying 2		 1:00-3:00pm

Indianapolis 2:00-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-6:00pm
race

Topeka finals 3:00-6:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

