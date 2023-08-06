Rasmussen dominates Indy NXT in Nashville

Christian Rasmussen led from pole to checkered flag, holding off Hunter McElrea to claim his third win of the Indy NXT by Firestone season and extend his points lead.

The 19-car field was insufficiently packed up for race control, so the first start was waved off although that first lap held under yellow counted toward the 35-lap total.

With the grid lined up in championship order following the cancellation of qualifying due to bad weather, Christian Rasmussen got the jump from pole with HMD Motorsports tucking in behind to remain second, while Andretti Autowport’s Hunter McElrea jumped ahead of Jacob Abel (Abel Motorsports).

On lap 3, Siegel lost momentum as McElrea passed him and soon he had fallen to fifth, now behind Abel and Louis Foster (Andretti). This battle for second was a blessing for Rasmussen, who by lap 4 had a 3.5s lead over McElrea. Behind Siegel ran two of his teammates, Reece Gold and Danial Frost, while eighth placed James Roe of Andretti was pursued by two more HMD cars, Ernie Francis Jr. and Kyffin Simpson. Cape Motorsports’ Matt Brabham and Jagger Jones were up to 11th and 12th from 15th and 14th.

On lap 6, Frost passed Gold for sixth, and Francis took Roe for eighth.

By lap 8, McElrea had stablized his deficit to Rasmussen at around 3.5s, while pulling over three seconds away from Abel, who had Foster filling his mirrors. Siegel had fallen four seconds behind this pair.

His issues were as nothing compared with Gold, who on lap 10 tumbled down the order, apparently locking his front brakes at every corner.

The following lap, Foster finally used his push to pass boost over the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge on the way to Turn 9 to get past Abel despite a couple of rubs, and third was his. Immediately he set his fastest lap of the race, trying to close down the 3.5s gap to McElrea who had now slipped to 4.5s behind leader Rasmussen. At the same time, all three had to bear in mind the potential of a yellow flag period, so they didn’t want to take too much life out of their Firestones.

That circumstance almost arrived on lap 16 when Brabham’s attempted pass on Simpson at Turn 4 ended in a gentle run-on into the tires, from which he had to reverse and rejoin in 15th. On lap 17, that full-course caution appeared, when Christian Bogle smacked into the wall at Turn 10. With his broken front wing, he dropped some debris in the middle of the track which needed retrieving as he tried to limp to the pits.

The green flag dropped at the start of lap 20, and the only order change was Rasmus Lindh of Juncos Hollinger Racing passing Simpson for ninth. However, two laps later Francis and Roe jumped Frost to claim sixth and seventh respectively.

Up front, meanwhile, McElrea was not letting go of Rasmussen, the pair of them eking out a small gap over Foster, even before the next caution flag flew on lap 24, when Francis’s charge ended after ripping off his right-front on the tires at the exit of Turn 4.

At the end of lap 27, the restart saw Rasmussen kept clear of his pursuers, but on lap 28 Abel muscled past Foster on the run to Turn 11 to reclaim third. Then out came the next yellow, as Lindh and Frost came together, with the latter ending up in the wall at Turn 4.

There was less than six minutes remaining in the time-constrained race, so the full 35-lap distance looked unlikely. The very edgy battle between Abel and Foster ended in tears for the Andretti driver, as he disappeared briefly down the Turn 11 escape road. However, Abel was penalized for blocking and had to cede a position to Siegel. However, Abel came right back at the HMD driver and reclaimed third a couple of corners later.

Up front, Rasmussen showed the same form he had displayed in the opening laps, and pulled clear of McElrea, who was eight seconds ahead of Abel after the Canadian’s shenanigans.

On the final lap, Roe passed Siegel, while the recovering Foster demoted Lindh to claim sixth at the checker. Siegel’s fall to fifth meant that Rasmussen’s third win extends his points lead to 45 with five rounds to go.

