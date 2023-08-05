Truex heads up JGR powerhouse in slippery Michigan Cup practice

Martin Truex Jr. led the way in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway. The New Jersey native was the only driver to crack 192mph, setting a top average speed of 192.020mph (37.496s).

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers filled three of the top four spots on the charts. Christopher Bell was second at 191.985mph. Ty Gibbs sat fourth at 191.729mph. Only Denny Hamlin (190.582mph) failed to crack the top-10, sitting 16th at session’s end.

William Byron split the JGR cars in third with a speed of 191.729mph, leading the opening group in practice. Ross Chastain (191.479mph) wrapped up the top five, with Ryan Blaney (191.398mph), Alex Bowman (191.200mph), Kyle Larson (191.184mph), Tyler Reddick (191.128mph) and Kyle Busch (191.103mph) completing the top 10.

Defending race winner Kevin Harvick was 25th on the charts, with a speed of 189.514mph. Harvick is still after the first win of his final Cup Series season.

Josh Berry made an unexpected run in the session, substituting for Noah Gragson after Gragson was suspended indefinitely by both NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club for violation of the Member Conduct section for the NASCAR Rule Book. Berry slotted 32nd in the session.

There was one caution, coming in Group B as Corey LaJoie lost control of his No. 7 Chevrolet and slid into the outside wall in Turn 4 before spinning down onto the infield at corner exit.

The track is hot and slick! The No. 7 goes for a slide! pic.twitter.com/lY3OAtQMvi — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 5, 2023

“You’re on the verge of tire slip every lap when you’re trying to make speed in these things. I overstepped it by a Celsius can,” LaJoie said. “I have all faith in my guys to try to get this thing back straight. It drives good. It’s got long-run speed.

“I’m excited to be back with these guys for the next couple years, continue what we’re building. Whenever I bend it up, it doesn’t help our case. But we’ve got a good driving Chevy Camaro. Hopefully we can fix this thing up and be better for tomorrow.”

Byron had the quickest 10-lap average at 190.592mph. Busch (190.582mph), Gibbs (190.446mph), Bell (190.402mph) and Truex (190.377mph) followed.

There are 37 cars entered in the FireKeepers Casino 400.