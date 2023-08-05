Trans Am TA2 Nashville live stream

Stream the action live from the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Coolers TA2 Series at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. The race gets underway at 4:40pm ET.
IMSA 9m ago
Corvette making leap of faith in GTD with AWA
As GM’s plans for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R developed, the clear plan was for two cars in GTD PRO and two in GTD. The GTD PRO program will be (…)
Cup Series 22m ago
Keselowski cautious on RFK expansion
RFK Racing is on the upswing in its second year with Brad Keselowski among its driver-owner ranks. Both Keselowski and Chris Buescher are (…)
IMSA 56m ago
IMSA aims to have 2024 full-season entry list by Petit Le Mans
In presenting the 2024 IMSA schedules to partners, teams and media on Friday, IMSA president and CEO John Doonan also spoke about the (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Noah Gragson suspended by Legacy Motor Club
Legacy Motor Club has suspended Cup Series rookie Noah Gragson ahead of this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway. “We (…)
IndyCar 17hr ago
Malukas has a plan for the future, but nothing's guaranteed
A month after he confirmed to RACER that he would be departing the Dale Coyne Racing team at season’s end, David Malukas says he has (…)
IndyCar 17hr ago
IndyCar drivers have no set game plan for 'crazy' Nashville GP
Will Power and Colton Herta suggest there’s little point in making detailed tactical plans for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in (…)
IMSA 18hr ago
Derani, AXR top another Cadillac one-two at Road America
It was another Cadillac Racing one-two in the second practice session for Sunday’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road (…)
IndyCar 18hr ago
Lundqvist shines on Nashville IndyCar debut with Meyer Shank
It has been a long time since Meyer Shank Racing ended the first day of running on a road or street course with one of its cars near the (…)
IndyCar 19hr ago
Power tops opening Nashville IndyCar practice despite minor shunt
Will Power was a quarter-second faster than his nearest opposition in first practice for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on the (…)
IMSA 19hr ago
Mustang Challenge features five weekends for inaugural season
IMSA and Ford Performance have announced the 10-race, five-weekend schedule for the inaugural season of Mustang Challenge, the (…)
Comments