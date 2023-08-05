Noah Gragson suspended by Legacy Motor Club

Legacy Motor Club has suspended Cup Series rookie Noah Gragson ahead of this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

“We have made the decision to suspend Noah Gragson effective immediately regarding his actions that do not represent the values of our team,” an organization statement read.

Gragson currently sits 33rd in points amid a difficult first Cup season. It’s unclear what incident led to Legacy Motor Club’s decision, or what the length of the suspension will be.

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson posted on social media. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are.

“I messed up plain and simple.”

NASCAR has also suspended Gragson, adding: “NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension.”

Taking Gragson’s place will be Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry. The Tennessean has made eight Cup starts in 2023, replacing the injured Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for Hendrick motorsports. He earned three top-10s and a best finish of second at Richmond Raceway during the stretch.

Berry will move up to Cup full-time in 2024 with Stewart-Haas Racing, replacing retiring champion Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 Ford.