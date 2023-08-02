Racing on TV, August 3-6

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, August 3

Berlin 9:00-11:00pm

Friday, August 4

Michigan
practice/
qualifying		 3:30-5:00pm

Nashville
practice 1		 4:00-5:15pm

Michigan 6:00-8:00pm

Saturday, August 5

Nashville
practice 2		 11:40am-
12:40pm

Nurburgring
(D)		 12:00-1:00pm

Michigan
practice/
qualifying		 12:30-2:30pm

Road
America
qualifying		 2:10-3:25pm

Nashville
qualifying		 2:45-4:15pm

Michigan 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:00pm
race

Nashville
TA2		 3:40-4:55pm

Nashville
practice 3		 6:25-6:55pm

Sunday, August 6

Lime Rock
race 2		 9:30-10:30am
(D)

Lime Rock 10:30am-
12:30pm
(D)

Road
America		 11:00am-
2:00pm

Nashville 12:00-
12:30pm
pre-race
12:30-2:30pm
race

Nashville
post-race		 2:30-3:00pm

Michigan 2:00-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-6:00pm
race

Silverstone 3:00-4:30pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

