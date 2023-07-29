Byron in a league of his own in Richmond Cup practice

William Byron was fastest overall in Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series practice at Richmond Raceway with a speed of 117.101mph (23.057s) — the only driver to crack 117mph.

Chase Elliott was second fastest at 116.364mph, Chris Buescher third at 116.134mph, Erik Jones fourth at 116.044mph and Aric Almirola completed the top five at 115.984mph.

Justin Haley was sixth at 115.974mph, Christopher Bell seventh at 115.870mph, Ty Dillon eighth at 115.835mph and Bubba Wallace ninth at 115.766mph. Daniel Suarez completed the top 10 at 115.711mph.

Defending race winner Kevin Harvick was 16th fastest in practice. He ran a lap of 113.608mph.

Martin Truex Jr., the regular season championship points leader, was 21st fastest with a best lap of 113.027mph.

Kaulig Racing has Derek Kraus in the No. 16 for the Saturday events at Richmond while AJ Allmendinger runs the Xfinity Series race at Road America. Kraus was 35th fastest in practice. It was his first time driving a Cup Series car.

There were three teams that failed inspection at Richmond. Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, and Justin Haley had their crew chiefs ejected and lost pit stall selection for Sunday’s race.

There are 36 drivers entered in the Cook Out 400.

William Byron was fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average. Aric Almirola was second in the category followed by Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Chase Elliott.