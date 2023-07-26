Racing on TV, July 27-30





July 26, 2023



All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, July 27

Motor Mile
Speedway, Va.		 9:00-
11:00pm

Friday, July 28

Spa
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

Spa
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

Spa
qualifying		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Spa
qualifying		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Road America
practice/
qualifying		 5:00-7:00pm

Saturday, July 29

Spa sprint
shootout		 5:55-7:00am

Spa sprint
shootout		 5:55-7:00am

Spa
sprint		 10:25-11:00am

Spa
sprint		 10:25-11:00am

London
race 1		 11:30am-12:00
pre-race
12:00-1:00pm
race

London
race 1		 12:00-1:00pm

Sonoma
qualifying
1		 12:00-1:30pm

Richmond
practice/
qualifying		 12:30-2:30pm

Road
America		 2:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-6:00pm
race

Richmond 7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:00pm
race

Sunday, July 30

Belgian
GP		 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am

Belgian
GP		 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am

London
race 2		 11:30am-
1:00pm

Sonoma
qualifying 2		 2:30-4:00pm
(D)

Richmond 2:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-7:00pm
race

Motegi 4:00-5:00pm
(D)

Sonoma
finals		 4:00-7:00pm

Sonoma 5:00-6:00pm
(D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

