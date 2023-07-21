WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca management team adds three new hires

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has added three experienced professionals to its management team – Kevin Allen as Director of Finance, April Morris as Director of Operations, and Danny Borum as Volunteer Coordinator.

“We’re grateful we’ve been able to attract such high caliber individuals to join our already dedicated but team,” said Pesident and General Manager John Narigi, “The depth of professional experience among them can only translate into strengthening the foundation with new ideas and inspiration for the future of our entire organization which continues to improve.”

Kevin Allen was previously vice president of corporate finance managing teams in the U.S. and in India, as well as supporting functions in the Philippines, Australia, and Canada. Additionally, he brings more than 30 years of experience and skills in management, corporate finance, operations, controls, reporting, and forecasting. He is also a big race fan and has been on track with Hooked on Driving as a club participant.

April Morris was recently at Kahn Media and brings a wealth of experience in compliance, operations, sales, logistics, marketing, sponsorships, and communications. Prior to that, Morris was Senior Marketing & Sponsorship Manager at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club where she was involved with The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering and The Quail Motorcycle Gathering. She has twice been nominated for the Excellence in Hospitality Award by the Monterey County Hospitality Association.

Danny Borum brings a strong background in project and program management, financial management, organization, leadership, training and mentorship, quality assurance and risk assessment. He is currently employed at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Borum spent 20-plus years in the U.S. Navy and was part of the leadership that supported multi-billion-dollar enterprises with critical goals and objectives. In addition, he has been a member of the Laguna Seca Volunteer Association.