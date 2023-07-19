Racing on TV, July 20-23

TV

By July 19, 2023 1:49 PM

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, July 20

Stafford
Springs		 9:00-
11:00pm

Friday, July 21

Hungary
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

Hungary
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

Hungary
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Hungary
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Pocono
practice/
qualifying		 1:30-3:00pm

Pocono
practice/
qualifying		 3:30-5:00pm

Iowa
practice 1		 4:30-6:00pm

Lime Rock
qualifying		 5:35-5:55pm

Pocono 6:00-8:30pm

Saturday, July 22

Hungary
practice 3		 6:25-7:30am

Hungary
practice 3		 6:25-7:30am

Lime Rock
race 1		 9:05-9:50am

Iowa
qualifying		 9:30-
10:30am

Hungary
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Hungary
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Pocono 11:00am-
12:00pm
pre-race
12:00-2:00pm
race

Iowa 11:00am-
12:20pm

Lime Rock
race		 12:00-3:00pm

Kent
qualifying
1		 2:00-3:00pm

Suzuka 2:00-3:00pm
(D)

Iowa race 1 3:00-5:00pm

Pocono
practice/
qualifying		 3:00-5:00pm

Misano 3:00-4:00pm
(D)

Lime Rock
race 2		 3:05-3:50pm

Washougal 4:00pm

Lime Rock 4:15-5:55pm

Pocono 5:00-5:30pm
pre-race
5:30-8:30pm
race

Sunday, July 23

Hungarian
GP		 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am

Hungarian
GP		 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am

Iowa
warmup		 11:05-
11:30am

Washougal 12:00-2:00pm
(R)

Kent
qualifying 2		 1:30-3:00pm
(D)

Iowa race 2 2:00-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-4:30pm
race

Pocono 2:00-2:30pm
pre-race
2:30-6:30pm
race

Kent
finals		 4:00-7:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

