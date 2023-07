Join us for Episode 346 of Race Industry Now, the weekly webinar series from EPARTRADE: ‘The metals finishing experts helping you improve your finishing process” by Giant Finishing. With Mark Oryszczak, Technial Director. Hosted by Brad Gillie from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.

Wednesday, July 26 at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST: Click here to register. No charge to attend.