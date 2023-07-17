Free admission on Friday for Iowa IndyCar weekend

Organizers of the Hy-Vee IndyCar weekend at Iowa Speedway have made this Friday’s on-track activity for the NTT IndyCar Series a free one for those who want to see the field in action around the 0.875-mile oval.

“The Iowa Speedway gates will open at 2pm CT on July 21 and fans can enter free of charge to watch the first on-track action from the NTT IndyCar Series and the rising stars of Indy NXT by Firestone,” the track announced. “All grandstand seating areas will feature first-come, first-served general admission viewing throughout the course of the day.”

Admission for the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader race with a pair of major concerts after each round remains as advertised.

Indy NXT is on track first at 2:15-3pm followed by IndyCar practice from 3:30-5:00, and once NXT qualifying is over after its 5:30 start, fans will be welcome to use the track crossing areas at 6:30 where full access to the infield and paddock and garage areas on “Free Family Friday.”

Penske Entertainment and Hy-Vee have also added a pit stop competition to the slate of Friday activities with $50,000 being offered for the competition which pays $35,000 to win, $10,000 for second place, and $5000 for third. The contest starts at 7:30pm.

According to the announcement, “Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet team along with Pato O’Ward and the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet team, [and] Alex Palou and the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda team will also participate in the competition along with Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammates Graham Rahal and the No. 15 Honda team and Christian Lundgaard and the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda team with Devlin DeFrancesco and the No. 29 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda team completing the six-team pit stop field.”