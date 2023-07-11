Williams reveals fan-voted Gulf livery for three races

Williams has announced the winner of its fan-voted Gulf livery for three races later this season, and it might not be the design you expected…

The team announced a competition in Monaco where fans could vote on four different livery options in partnership with Gulf, to be used at the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar grands in September and October. After nearly 200,000 votes, the final came down to an iconic ‘Heritage’ design and a modern twist named ‘Bolder than Bold’, and the latter won with 51.9% of the vote.

Unveiled during a lavish event at the new Raffles hotel in Central London, the livery will run at three races and team principal James Vowles says it matches the attitude at Williams as it currently is investing heavily in its future.

“This competition was an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape the visual identity of our team,” Vowles said. “The winning design encapsulates the essence of the Gulf and Williams Racing partnership, reflecting on the past but building on our future. This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later in the season.”

Gulf Oil International CEO Mike Jones says the outcome of the vote is a reflection of the evolving fanbase in Formula 1, with Gulf voters more in favor of the ‘Heritage’ but Williams fans ensuring a new twist on the iconic colors was selected.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Williams Racing and this livery is marking an iconic moment in motorsport history,” Jones said. “The campaign has been a huge success and sparked excitement for both Gulf and Williams fans alike.

“Providing the fans with the power to control this competition has hugely influenced the results. Gulf’s iconic colors have created four incredible liveries with one standout winner chosen by the fans, Bolder than Bold, which will now be inscribed into Gulf’s rich motorsport history.”