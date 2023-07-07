Toyota tops second Monza WEC practice; Kubica leads LMP2

Kamui Kobayashi ran fastest in the second practice session at Monza this afternoon aboard the No. 7 Toyota GR010 HYBRID. The Japanese driver ended up marginally faster than the No. 50 Ferrari AF Corse 499P with a 1m36.363s.

The No. 50 Ferrari’s fastest time was just 0.17s off, after Antonio Fuoco lapped the Italian circuit in 1m36.533s.

Making it two Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs in the top three was Brendon Hartley in the No. 8. The New Zealander’s best time was a 1m36.686s.

Cadillac Racing’s V-Series.R was the fastest LMDh prototype in the field, Alex Lynn setting a 1m36.748s. The No. 5 Porsche came closest as the fifth and final car to set a sub-1m37s time.

It was an impressive session for Proton Competition’s new No. 99 963. Harry Tincknell posted a 1m37.181s to put the car sixth fastest. The team only completed 22 laps in the session, however, its 963 the only top-class car to complete fewer than 30 tours of the circuit.

In LMP2 it was WRT that ran fastest again, the No. 41 ORECA (pictured above) once again topping the times thanks to a hot lap from Robert Kubica. The Pole’s session-topping time was a 1m39.955s, the only lap under 1m40s in the class.

Inter Europol was again quick and ended up second, with the No. 31 WRT sister ORECA third.

Iron Lynx’s No. 60 Porsche led the way in GTE Am, Alessio Picariello completing a 1m46.973s. He was the only driver to set a sub-1m47s time. Riccardo Pera’s 1m47.331s in the GR Racing Porsche came closest.

It was a Porsche 1-2-3 in the category, as Matteo Cairoli ended up third in the Project 1 AO Porsche. Davide Rigon’s late improvement in the FP1 pace-setting No. 54 AF Corse Ferrari wasn’t enough to break the deadlock, the Italian slotting in fourth.

UP NEXT: Track action continues tomorrow with Free Practice 3 at 10:45am local time.

