Racing on TV, July 7-9

Zak Mauger/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, July 7-9

TV

Racing on TV, July 7-9

By July 5, 2023 11:34 AM

By |

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, July 7

British GP
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

British GP
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

British GP
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

British GP
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Mid-Ohio
qualifying		 4:00-5:30pm

Mid-Ohio 6:00-8:00pm

Saturday, July 8

British GP
practice 3		 6:25-7:30am

British GP
practice 3		 6:25-7:30am

British GP
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

British GP
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

CTMP
Race 1		 11:40am-
12:25pm

Mid-Ohio 12:30-1:30pm
pre-race
1:30-4:00pm
race

CTMP
qualifying		 12:40-1:55pm

Southwick 1:00-3:00pm

CTMP 4:00-6:00pm

Atlanta
qualifying		 4:00-5:30pm

Atlanta
qualifying		 5:30-7:00pm

Atlanta 7:30-8:00pm
pre-race
8:00-11:00pm
race

Sunday, July 9

Monza –
start		 6:00-7:30am

British
GP		 8:30-
9:55am
pre-race
9:55am-
12:00pm
race

British
GP		 8:30-
9:55am
pre-race
9:55am-
12:00pm
race

CTMP
Race 2		 9:30-10:15am

Monza –
finish		 11:30am-
1:00pm

Watkins Glen 11:30am-
1:30pm (D)

CTMP 12:00-3:00pm

Atlanta 6:30-7:00pm
pre-race
7:00-10:30pm
race

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

, , , TV

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home