Rasmussen takes Indy NXT pole at Mid-Ohio

HMD Motorsports’ Danial Frost spun off due to a failed halfshaft and caused a red flag before anyone had truly set a time close to their practice efforts. The track then got very crowded as the green flag flew again, and it was Hunter McElrea who ducked under the 72-second barrier with a 1m11.5968s effort for Andretti Autosport. However, he was by no means the last, and it was HMD’s Christian Rasmussen who nailed pole with a 1m11.4998s, just 0.0107s faster than reigning Indy Pro 2000 champion Foster. As championship leader Nolan Siegel’s primary challenger, Rasmussen could not have done a better job.

Remarkably, there was just one tenth of a second covering the top four, Kyffin Simpson slotting his HMD car just ahead of McElrea.

Reece Gold and Siegel will line up fifth and sixth, ahead of Rasmus Lindh and Jagger Jones, with Christian Bogle completing the top 10.

Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick produced her best qualifying effort of the year, 12th fastest and within one second of pole.

