NASCAR postpones Xfinity race until Sunday due to lightning

NASCAR has pushed the remainder of the Xfinity Series race on the streets of Chicago to Sunday morning due to the ongoing threat of lightning.

The race went onto a lightning hold with 25 laps completed and 30 still to run, and remained on pause for well over an hour while the series waited for the danger to clear. However as the clock ticked past 6:30pm local time and the potential for further lighting in the area remained ongoing, the decision was made to complete the race tomorrow morning at 10am central time. A postrace concert featuring The Chainsmokers was canceled.

“Due to the potential for continued lightning strikes and in the interest of public safety and caution, the facility needed to be evacuated,” read a statement issued by the series.

“NASCAR had hoped to resume activities, but not until city officials allowed fans to return to the grandstands. The forecast for lightning extends into the next several hours, forcing NASCAR to postpone the completion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race until tomorrow morning.”

Cole Custer had led the entire race from pole in the No. 00 Stewart Haas Ford Mustang at the time of the stoppage.