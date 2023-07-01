Cup drivers set to watch and learn from Xfinity street race

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race will have more eyes on it than usual in the form of interested Cup Series competitors.

While both series will be on the Chicago Street Race course for practice and qualifying, the Xfinity Series race is the guinea pig for a first look at live competition on the street circuit. Cup Series drivers are not allowed to participate in the event, outlawed by NASCAR officials to prevent any sort of advantage with track time and taking rides.

So, unlike previous weeks, where the Xfinity Series race offers little to carry over to Sunday, there is plenty to learn in Chicago.

The stars of the #XfinitySeries are turning historic laps on the streets of Chicago! (📺: USA) pic.twitter.com/3fvRnfcu77 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 1, 2023

Ross Chastain won’t have to look far for information. Trackhouse Racing founder Justin Marks is competing in the Xfinity Series race for Kaulig Racing, and Chastain will be at his window net to hear the feedback Marks gives the team.

“It’ll be radios on and listening,” Chastain said. “I don’t normally do that unless I’m listening to a specific driver that maybe I’m paying attention to more, and I want to listen to how their dialogue is with their crew chief. See if they yell too much or something.

“SMT will be rolling; I’ll have a tablet up watching different cars and seeing their lines and then the race for sure. I’ll have all that up for the race, but practice would have been highly focused for me. The cool part about Justin and adding that in was the sim work … the prep work. Just listening, getting his feedback about how they’re approaching it. It just helps a small silver — a couple of percent is guided by how he’s doing it.”

The preparation leading into the weekend has been the most significant thing for Chastain. Marks’ work on the simulator and communication with the Kaulig team was transferred to the Trackhouse cars. Chastain likes to take the opinion of others to help form his thoughts on something.

“Everybody has their philosophies, and we’re all going to ultimately put our best piece of paper on come Saturday and Sunday,” Chastain said.

Hard on the gas. Hard on the brakes. pic.twitter.com/nsAX7ud72S — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 1, 2023

RFK Racing no longer fields cars in the Xfinity Series, but its two drivers will also be tuned in during the race. A former Xfinity Series champion, Chris Buescher is interested in seeing where the spotter locations are and understanding how they’ll see things on the track.

“It’s about the restart zone and it being in a different place, how that’s going to play out, and how it’s going to be enforced,” Buescher said of his Saturday interest. “The nuances of something completely new that you have a lot of questions about, and you don’t have any answers until it actually plays out in front of you. Going to be paying attention to a lot of that.”

The course was closed Friday evening, making for an early Saturday morning for drivers and teams to walk the course and see it in its entirety. There is also weather in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, adding another variable to the equation of learning a new and unique course.

“Most weeks, I don’t feel like there’s a lot to take away from the Xfinity cars,” said Brad Keselowski, the 2010 champion of what was then the Nationwide Series. “I think the rules, the way the cars drive, and the drivers in that series really dictate the ebbs and flows being so much different that there’s not a lot to learn from watching those races. This particular weekend, it’s obviously a different dynamic for that. I think a lot of the questions that we have are more car-track and integration related than just other things that we’d look at during a weekend.

“So, I think there will be a lot of questions for us: How does the track change? Do the walls move if someone hits them? Are there techniques or tactics that are going to come together? There are sections of the track that are paved, so are they going to have more grip; things of that nature that are significantly more dynamic given this weekend than normal weekends that lend themselves to watching other series and trying to learn from it.”