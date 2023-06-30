Throwback branding for Goodyear race tires at Monza WEC

FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 tire supplier Goodyear is set to use historic branding at the 6 Hours of Monza next week, as part of its ongoing 125-year celebrations.

The American brand’s current branding on the sidewalls of its LMP2 tires and on its trackside promotional branding will be replaced with its original “Wingfoot” logo from 1898.

This is a continuation of its celebrations that have been taking place throughout 2023. Back in April, it rebranded its presence at NASCAR’s Goodyear 400 event at Darlington Raceway.

“It’s safe to say Goodyear will look a bit different at Monza,” enthuses Ben Crawley, Goodyear EMEA motorsport director. “Changes to the sidewall and trackside branding will bring a strong flavor of Goodyear’s heritage to the circuit. We’re immensely proud of the Goodyear legacy in motorsport and this is a reflection of the time spent at the very top of the sport.

“Every member of the Goodyear family has played a part in our success and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

In addition to its efforts at Monza in July, its plan is to give the same treatment to its presence at NLS5 (the fifth round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series) next month and the British Touring Car round at Donington Park.