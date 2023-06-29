Kanaan takes on advisory role with Arrow McLaren

A month on from his final NTT IndyCar Series race with Arrow McLaren at the Indy 500, the popular Brazilian has become a permanent fixture at the team in the capacity of Special Advisor.

The 2004 series champion and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner will travel with the team to races and tests, serving as a driver mentor while also working with the team’s commercial partnerships and business development.

“I’m thrilled to have Tony join Arrow McLaren and our McLaren Racing family in a more formalized capacity following his brilliant INDYCAR career,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. “He’s a racer, and he knows how to win. Having him around our team and mentoring our drivers can only make us stronger contenders in the NTT IndyCar Series championship.”

Kanaan is a 17-time race winner with 389 IndyCar starts to his credit, and has also long been recognized by for his value in sponsorship development. Arrow McLaren Racing Director Gavin Ward said all that experience will be a huge asset to the team as it works to cement its place among IndyCar’s top tier.

“Tony’s distinct skillset will help the team connect how we go racing to how we can make the most of our partnerships,” he said. “As a championship driver, he does both incredibly well – delivering on track and locking in committed partnerships. He brings a champion mindset to what we’re doing – and that’s racing to win championships while having fun doing it. Having him on the team as a multifaceted resource in his advisor role is a big win for Arrow McLaren.”

In addition to his IndyCar responsibilities, Kanaan will also be involved in McLaren Racing’s heritage program.

“I had said that I wasn’t going to leave racing or the NTT IndyCar Series, so I’m very excited to join the Arrow McLaren team in this role,” Kanaan said.

“Zak and Gavin have a great vision for where this team is headed and what we can accomplish, so I look forward to helping us get there and making the team and the series even better.

“This team works hard and has a lot of fun. That’s what racing is about, and it’s why I love being part of the team.”