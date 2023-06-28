Racing on TV, June 29-July 2

By June 28, 2023 1:23 PM

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, June 29

Mid-Ohio TA2 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

Mid-Ohio TA 9:00-10:00pm
(D)

Friday, June 30

Austrian GP
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

Austrian GP
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

Austrian GP
qualifying		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Austrian GP
qualifying		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Mid-Ohio
practice 1		 3:05-4:20pm

Saturday, July 1

Austrian GP
sprint
shootout		 5:55-7:00am

Austrian GP
sprint
shootout		 5:55-7:00am

Mid-Ohio
practice 2		 9:45-
10:45am

Spa 24
Hours 1		 10:00-1:00pm

Austrian GP
sprint		 10:25-
11:00am

Austrian GP
sprint		 10:25-
11:00am

Chicago
practice/
qualifying		 11:00am-
1:00pm

Redbud 1:00pm

VIR 1:00-3:00pm
(D)

Chicago
practice/
qualifying		 1:30-3:30pm

Mid-Ohio
qualifying		 2:45-4:15pm

VIR 3:00-4:30pm
(D)

Chicago 4:30-5:00pm
pre-race
5:30-7:30pm
race

Sunday, July 2

Austrian
GP		 7:30-
8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race

Austrian
GP		 7:30-
8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race

Spa 24
Hours 2		 8:00-11:00am

Mid-Ohio
warmup		 10:30-11:00am

Mid-Ohio 11:30am-
12:40pm

Mid-Ohio 1:30-2:00pm
pre-race
2:00-4:00pm
race

VIR 4:30-6:00pm
(D)

Chicago 5:00-5:30pm
pre-race
5:30-9:00pm
race

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
  • All NTT IndyCar Series stream live on Peacock Premium.

