RM Sotheby's sales top $20 million at Le Mans Centenary Auction

Held in collaboration with the ACO, RM Sotheby’s Le Mans Centenary sale grossed a remarkable $22,040,783 in front of a packed salesroom and conducted close to the paddock of the iconic race. Boasting a sell-through rate of 75%, 18 countries were represented by bidders, of which 23% were new clients. Held on the eve of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the auction was a remarkable one-off spectacle during what proved to be an amazing race weekend.

It was undoubtedly a year to remember for the Scuderia Ferrari, with a stunning victory on track and the 1955 Ferrari 121 LM Spider by Scaglietti achieving the top price in the auction. Unquestionably one of the most significant competition Ferraris, the car boasts history in both the 1955 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Mille Miglia of the same year. It was raced by legends of the era, including Maurice Trintignant, Harry Schell and Piero Taruffi. Attracting interest from around the world, this remarkable piece of motorsport history was the most expensive car sold on the night, and being one of a mere four in existence, the car thoroughly deserved its $6,296,364.

