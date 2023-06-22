NASCAR podcast: Winston Kelly on the NASCAR Hall of Fame

Winston Kelley was the first employee of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and he’s one of those heavily involved in everything that goes on there. Kelley joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss his role, how the Hall of Fame came to be (and the selection of Charlotte as its home), insight into the artifacts and exhibits on display, the ghosts of NASCAR past in the building and much more.
