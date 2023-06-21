Racing on TV, June 23-25

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, June 23

Watkins Glen
Race 1		 12:15-1:05pm

Watkins Glen
Race 1		 1:20-2:05pm

Watkins Glen
Race 1		 2:20-3:15pm

Nashville
qualifying		 4:00-5:30pm

Norwalk
qualifying 1		 5:30-7:30pm

Nashville
practice		 5:30-6:30pm

Nashville
practice		 6:30-7:30pm

Nashville 7:30-8:00pm
pre-race
8:00-10:30pm
race

Saturday, June 24

Watkins Glen
Race 2		 10:00-10:50am

Watkins Glen
Race 2		 11:05am-
12:00pm

Watkins Glen
Race 2		 12:00-1:00pm

Nashville
qualifying		 12:00-1:00pm

Nashville
qualifying		 1:00-2:30pm

Watkins
Glen
qualifying		 1:15-2:30pm

Fuji 2:00-3:00pm
(SDD)

Nashville 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-6:30pm
race

Watkins
Glen		 3:45-5:45pm

Norwalk
qualifying 2		 7:00-9:00pm

Portland 7:30-9:00pm
(SDD)

Montreal 9:00-10:00pm
(D)

Minnesota 9:00-11:00pm

Sunday, June 25

live stream 7:30am-
5:00pm

Watkins Glen 10:30am-
2:00pm

Assen 1:30-3:00pm
(SDD)

Watkins Glen 2:00-5:00pm
(SDD)

Norwalk
finals		 4:00-7:00pm

Nashville 7:00-11:00pm

VIR 9:30-11:30pm
(D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

