FR Americas and F4 U.S. heads to Mid-Ohio

Despite only beginning his transition from go-karts to single-seater race cars six months ago, Patrick Woods-Toth (No. 27 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) continues his charge toward the 2023 F4 U.S. Driver’s Championship title. The 19-year-old broke through at Road America to earn his first two F4 U.S. feature race wins after a string of podium finishes at NOLA during the season opener. With six rounds of the championship complete, Woods-Toth has five podiums and a 22-point lead over second-place Jesse Lacey (No. 16 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4). Currently sitting third in points is Michael Costello (No. 19 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / LHP Ligier JS F4). The 16-year-old Pennsylvanian earned his first F4 U.S. win just last month at Road America. At the conclusion of the season, the 2023 F4 U.S. Champion will be given the opportunity to move to FR Americas in 2024 with support from Ligier Automotive, Hankook Tires and Parella Motorsports Holdings. In addition, the champion will also receive $25,000 from Honda Performance Development, along with several other prizes.

Ligier JS F422 unveiled

Representatives of Ligier Automotive North America and F4 U.S. came together during the Road America SpeedTour last month to unveil the new Ligier JS F422—the second generation of the Ligier F4. Faster, lighter and longer, the Ligier JS F422 boasts enhanced safety innovations, including the Halo driver impact system. Meeting the latest FIA specifications in terms of safety, the car features reinforced protection at the front, rear and sides, while also reporting a 50% increase in aerodynamics efficiency. Powered by a new engine, the Ligier Storm V4, the next generation F4 will make its debut in F4 U.S. competition in 2024.

Atlantic Racing Team makes debut

After announcing their intention to join F4 U.S. competition last season, Nova Scotia-based Atlantic Racing Team has signed James Lawley to pilot the No. 77 Kartbahn Ligier JS F4. Founded in 1989, the organization has competed in no less than a dozen different race series around the globe. Lawley has teamed with the Atlantic Racing Team for his last few racing ventures, including starts in the Formula Pro USA Western Championship, Formula Pro USA Winter Series and Skip Barber Formula Race Series.

Dobson moves up from SpeedTour Formula Development

While most kids look forward to their 16th birthday, the magic number for Ava Dobson (No. 21 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / LHP Ligier JS F4) was actually 15. The milestone birthday meant that the SpeedTour Formula Development driver would meet FIA requirements to be ‘age eligible’ for F4 U.S. competition. After celebrating her birthday on June 9, Dobson will officially join F4 U.S. competition this weekend at Mid-Ohio. A 2023 recipient of the PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship, Dobson took advantage of the SpeedTour Formula Development Series to compete at both NOLA Motorsports Park and Road America, while gaining valuable seat time in her Ligier JS F4.

New drivers on the grid

Four drivers will be making their first F4 U.S. start at Mid-Ohio. In addition to Lawley and Dobson, Christian Cantu (No. 88 Scuderia Buell Ligier JS F4) joins Scuderia Buell to race in F4 U.S. after winning two of the opening six races of the 2023 NACAM F4 Championship in Mexico. Jett Bowling (No. 02 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) will also join the grid, completing Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport’s field of seven F4 U.S. entries. The Dallas native is also enrolled at Texas A&M, where he is a member of the Class of 2027.