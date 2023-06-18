Scott Dixon on his drive from P23 to P4 at Road America

Scott Dixon on his drive from P23 to P4 at Road America

Presented by: Skip Barber Racing School

The biggest drive at Road America IndyCar belonged to Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon who spoke with RACER’s Marshall Pruett after improving 19 positions in 55 laps.

Presented by:

RACER’s IndyCar Trackside Report at Road America is presented by Skip Barber Racing School.

With multiple locations in the US, Skip Barber Racing School has developed more winning racers than any other school. Their alumni have taken the podium in all facets of motorsports including NASCAR, INDYCAR, SCCA, World Challenge and IMSA. Click to learn more.

Mazda MX-5 Cup | Race Highlights

