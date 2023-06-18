Scott Dixon on his drive from P23 to P4 at Road America

The biggest drive at Road America IndyCar belonged to Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon who spoke with RACER’s Marshall Pruett after improving 19 positions in 55 laps.
