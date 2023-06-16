Canadian GP FP2 extended after CCTV issue wipes out FP1

The schedule for Friday practice at the Canadian Grand Prix has been amended after a CCTV problem prevented running for all but four minutes of the first session.

FP1 got underway on time at 1:30pm local time but Pierre Gasly stopped on track on his out lap, leading to a red flag after a delay while Alpine was trying to get the Frenchman’s car restarted. Once the car was removed, the session did not resume due to a problem with the CCTV infrastructure around the track meant running could not take place for safety reasons as race control did not have full visibility.

The FIA noticed the issue just as it was preparing to restart after Gasly’s car was cleared, leading to the two Mercedes drivers being parked at the end of the pit lane and needing to be returned to their garages. Ultimately, the problem was not able to be resolved within the window for the session, with the clock continuing to tick down as per the usual practice protocol.

To try and compensate for the time lost, the stewards approved a change to the schedule to bring the start time for FP2 forward by half an hour and extend it. That means the session will now begin at 4:30pm local time and run for 90 minutes, ending at the originally slated time of 6pm.

Teams are also allowed to use the tire sets that they had allocated for the first session in FP2.