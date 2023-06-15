Vintage racing return to IMS for Brickyard Invitational

The Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational and Indy SpeedTour return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway over Father’s Day weekend with racing from the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association alongside the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. Over 300 cars are expected on track throughout the weekend, with even more participating in Saturday’s Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show. The family-friendly event offers free admission for kids ages 15 and under with a paid adult, as well as countless activities for the family to do together—watching the races, roaming through the open paddocks, touching the cars, meeting the drivers, participating in the fan walks, collecting autographs, admiring cars at the car show, enjoying the food trucks, vendor row and more.

In 2014, SVRA became the first and only organization to host vintage racing at the iconic IMS. This weekend, they return once again to mark their 10th event at the storied track. Across the various race groups, over 100 years of racing heritage will be showcased on the track. The weekend will also honor several key groups, such as Pre-War cars, Corvairs, Formula Vees and stock cars, as they participate as featured marques and in anniversary celebration races.

Over 20 pre-war cars will perform exhibition laps, showcasing the old cars that paved the way for the future of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500. The group will include cars as old as a 1909 EMF 30, those made locally in Indianapolis by National Motor Vehicle Company, and even a car that competed in the very first Indianapolis 500. The group will be showcased during a Fan Walk, which is open to all ticket holders, on Saturday, June 17 at 12:50pm.

All-Corvair feature with the Forgeline Yenko Spirit class

The Forgeline Yenko Spirit Class feature race will allow fans to get an up-close look at the cars during a pre-race Fan Walk on Sunday, June 18 at 1:00pm. With approximately 20 Corvairs competing, the command will be given by Jim Schardt, the father of Forgeline owners Dave and Steve Schardt, as well as his extended family members. Lynn Yenko, the daughter of racer and car dealer Don Yenko, who gained recognition for modifying and creating high-performance versions of Chevrolet Camaros, Chevelles, and Novas, will also be on hand to present the trophy to the winner of the race.

Celebrating special anniversaries

The weekend will feature a pair of special anniversary celebrations. More than 25 Formula Vees will be on hand to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Formula Vee. Additionally, there will be an all-Stock Car feature to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, with 1992 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and long-time NASCAR team owner Joe Nemechek in the field.

Celebrating fathers

From drivers to crew members, countless fathers will be celebrating Father’s Day weekend together with their sons and daughters at IMS this weekend. Fans will find pairs of matching last names competing against each other in everything from Formula Vees to stock cars to the Trans Am Series.

However, while not competing directly against each other, two duos may stand out from the rest: IMS President Doug Boles and his son Carter Boles, as well as 1993 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Geoff Brabham and his son, Matthew Brabham.

The elder Boles will be racing the 2007 No. 78 Furniture Row Chevrolet Monte Carlo in the Stock Car class, while his son, Carter, will race a 1969 Zinc C4 in the Formula Vee class.

Geoff Brabham will be racing a 1971 Brabham BT35-31, which was designed by his father, the late Sir Jack Brabham, while the younger Brabham, Matthew, will race the No. 20 GYM WEED Ford Mustang in Trans Am’s TA class.

The weekend event features free admission for kids ages 15 and under with a paid adult, and offers a variety of family-friendly activities with unprecedented access to both cars and drivers at a professional motorsports event.

Spectator gates open:

Saturday, June 17: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 18: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.