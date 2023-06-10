Larson paces Cup Series' lone Sonoma practice

Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday at Sonoma Raceway with a lap of 91.730mph.

He last won at Sonoma in 2021.

Martin Truex Jr. was second fastest at 91.079mph, AJ Allmendinger third at 91.020mph, Tyler Reddick fourth at 90.937mph and Michael McDowell rounded out the top five at 90.740mph.

Justin Haley was sixth (90.702mph), Chase Elliott seventh (90.665mph), Austin Dillon eighth (90.610mph), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ninth (90.536mph) and Ty Gibbs 10th (90.528 mph).

Defending race winner Daniel Suarez was 20th fastest.

Grant Enfinger was 35th fastest driving the No. 42 for Legacy Motor Club as Noah Gragson is sidelined by concussion-like symptoms. It is his debut in the Cup Series.

There are 36 drivers entered in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma.

Larson was also the fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average over Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Aric Almirola.